Boston

Heat emergency declared in Boston as heat wave looms

A new system of misting towers will be placed at Boston fire stations and parks during the heat emergency

By Asher Klein

With a possible heat wave headed to Boston this week, Mayor Michelle Wu has issued a heat emergency for the city from Tuesday through Thursday.

The forecast puts high temperatures in Boston in the 90s from Tuesday through at least Thursday — Thursday may tie the record of 98 degrees — and much of the region is under a heat advisory or excessive heat watch. A heat wave is defined as three straight days where the temperature reaches 90 degrees.

"Heat waves are a risk to our community, so everyone should make sure to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity when possible, wear plenty of sunscreen, and check on your neighbors and loved ones. The City is here to support residents through a variety of resources, and I urge anyone with questions to call 311 for assistance in staying safe in the heat," Wu said in a statement.

The city is setting up 14 cooling centers, and splash pads and pools around the city are open. Officials also noted a new system of misting towers that will be placed at fire stations and parks during the heat emergency.

Get more information from the city here.

