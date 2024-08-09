Boston hotel workers vote to authorize strike

Hotel workers in Boston have voted to authorize a citywide labor strike if they cannot come to a deal before their current contract expires on Aug. 31.

Members of Boston's UNITE HERE Local 26 union voted over the course of three days this week. Some 4,500 workers at 35 properties would be involved in the strike, including room attendants, front desk workers, bell and doorpersons, restaurant servers, bartenders, cooks and dishwashers.

The union said the vote comes after what they described as "unproductive" and "insulting" bargaining in a session that started in April. Workers say they are struggling to make ends meet while owners continue to turn profit.

“I work full-time at the Omni, and sometimes I do overtime. But I had to get a second job so that I can pay my mortgage and other monthly bills," Kaba Kamara, a houseperson at the Omni Boston Seaport Hotel, said in a media statement. "My schedule is crazy. I don’t have enough time to spend with my daughter. I voted ‘Yes’ to strike because I need higher wages. One job should be enough!”



Workers are calling for higher wages, updated benefits, and more hiring after COVID-era cuts slashed staffing. Last month, workers rallied outside the Hyatt Regency with signs reading "Make Them Pay" to call attention to the cause.

Similar votes have unfolded in Providence, Honolulu and San Francisco, the union said, representing around 13,500 workers.