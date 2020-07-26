Local

Boston Man Wanted in Fatal Stabbing Arrested in California

Anthony Nicholes, 50, of Boston, was apprehended in Long Beach, California on Friday; he's a suspect in the July 3 stabbing death of 36-year-old Onell Colon

By The Associated Press

A Massachusetts man has been arrested in California in connection with a fatal stabbing earlier this month in Boston, according to police.

Anthony Nicholes, 50, of Boston, was apprehended in Long Beach, California on Friday by police in that city along with Boston police assigned to the fugitive and detective units, Boston police said in a statement Saturday. 

Nicholes had been a suspect in the July 3 death of 36-year-old Onell Colon, who was found stabbed at around 11 p.m. in the city's Dorchester neighborhood and died in the hospital of his injuries. 

Police haven't released details about the incident, which they say is still under investigation.

It's also not clear when Nicholes will be returned to Boston to face charges, or who his lawyer is. The police department didn't respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.

