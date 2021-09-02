Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston Marathon Runners Must Show Proof of Vaccination or Negative Test

Masks will not be required while running the course, but will be enforced on participant transportation and in other areas

By Marc Fortier

This April 20, 2020, file photo shows a view of the Boston Marathon finish line in Boston, Massachusetts. The race was delayed to the fall before being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Runners in this fall's 125th Boston Marathon will be required to show proof of vaccination or produce a negative COVID-19 test in order to take part in the race, the Boston Athletic Association announced Thursday.

Masks will not be required while running the course, but will be enforced on participant transportation and in other areas, organizers said.

Prior to picking up their bib number for the Oct. 11 race, participants will be required to either produce proof of a complete vaccination series or produce a negative COVID test, which will be administered on site in a Boston Marathon medical tent.

Vaccine verification will occur from Oct. 8 through Oct. 10 during Boston Marathon Expo hours. Participants can bring a paper copy, digital copy, photocopy or a photo of their vaccination proof.

The Boston Athletic Association said it will work with a third-party testing provider for test administration and results tracking. Upon successful vaccination verification or a negative test, participants will receive a bracelet which must be worn at all times in order to access bib number pick-up areas and transportation areas on race day. The bracelet must also be displayed in order to receive a finisher's medal on Boylston Street.

It is also being strongly recommended that all entrants, staff and volunteers are vaccinated.

Any participant who tests positive for COVID-19 prior to starting the race will not be allowed to participate and will be refunded their entry fee.

