Boston Mayor Janey to Give COVID Update, Get Vaccinated Friday

Freshly sworn into office, Boston Mayor Kim Janey is slated to give a coronavirus update and then get a dose of the vaccine Friday.

Janey will discuss the city's latest trends in COVID-19 cases, testing and vaccination data at the 11 a.m. briefing at the Roxbury YMCA, according to her office. She will be joined by Chief of Health and Human Services Marty Martinez and Chief of Boston EMS Jim Hooley.

Immediately after, Janey will receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The mayor was scheduled to volunteer at the Martin Luther King Towers vaccination clinic earlier Friday morning.

Janey has been busy since she was sworn in as Boston's first Black mayor and first female mayor Wednesday. The historic moment put her in the national spotlight, with appearances on "TODAY" and "The Rachel Maddow Show."

Janey took over from Marty Walsh, who stepped down Monday after being confirmed as President Joe Biden's labor secretary. The city is cautiously taking steps to reopen and recover from the pandemic, a process she vowed to continue.

On Thursday, Janey took part in a ceremony with Gov. Charlie Baker recognizing National Medal of Honor Day and visited small businesses in South Boston.