Boston Public Schools

Boston Public Schools Seek Delayed Start for Full-Time In-Person Learning

Superintendent of Boston Public Schools Brenda Cassellius is seeking a three-week extension from the state for the return to in-person learning

By Diane Cho

Boston Public School officials are asking the Massachusetts education board for permission to delay full-time in-person learning until the end of next month.

In a letter written to Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius asked to push the district's start date back for students in kindergarten through grade 8 to April 26.

All elementary schools in Massachusetts are expected to phase out remote learning by April 5, per instruction from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The additional time will help Boston schools prepare to have students back in the classroom five-days a week, according to Cassellius. In that time, the district plans to dispose of excess furniture and install outdoor tents in an attempt to maintain a minimum distance of three feet between students in learning spaces and six feet during meals.

The extension also allows the district to get more educators vaccinated and time to communicate updates with families, Cassellius said.

If parents aren’t comfortable sending their students back to school, they have the option to continue remote learning for the rest of the school year.

The Boston City Council is slated to hold a hearing Tuesday and the Boston School Committee meets Tuesday night – both virtually.

