Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Speaks on Coronavirus, Protests: WATCH LIVE

Walsh is giving an update on the city's response to the coronavirus at 11:30 a.m. at City Hall.

By Mary Markos

Mayor Marty Walsh is holding a press conference Thursday as Boston navigates reopening from the coronavirus shutdown amid ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd.

Walsh's press conference, set for 11:30 a.m. at City Hall, comes as demonstrations denouncing structural racism and police brutality sweep across the city, state and nation during an ongoing pandemic.

Minority-owned business in Boston are cleaning up from damage done after peaceful protests turned violent Sunday, and one owner

Offices in Boston began reopening Monday, a day after a massive, peaceful protest called for justice following Floyd's death. Many protesters left after a march reached the State House, at which time some clashed with police downtown in a chaotic scene that left many businesses damaged.

As of Wednesday, the Public Health Commission had reported 12,872 cases of coronavirus, 7,257 recoveries and 655 deaths in Boston.

More on Protests in Boston

BOSTON Jun 1

Mayor Walsh Calls Sunday’s Violence ‘An Attack on Our City’

BOSTON Jun 1

Mayor Walsh Angered by ‘Acts of Destruction and Violence’ Following Boston Protests

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBOSTONMarty WalshCOVIDGeorge Floyd protests
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us