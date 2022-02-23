Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to Make Education Announcement

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will make an announcement related to childcare and early education at the East Boston YMCA at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Wu will be joined by Alexandra Valdez, her executive director of women’s advancement; Jason Sachs, executive director of Early Childhood Education at Boston Public Schools; TeeAra Dias, director of universal Pre-K at BPS; Jeri Robinson, chair of the Boston School Committee; Pratima Patil, senior manager of program policy, Boston Opportunity Agenda; and Jarrett Royster, COO of the YMCA of Greater Boston.

The education announcement comes after Wu lifted her vaccine mandate in Boston. The change meant people can go to restaurants, bars, nightclubs, fitness centers and indoor entertainment venues without proving they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Masks remain required in indoor public spaces.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.