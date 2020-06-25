Boston Mayor Walsh Expected to Unveil Racial Equity Fund: Report

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is expected to unveil a city-led fund to raise money to address racial inequity amid nationwide protests calling for an end to systemic racism, the Boston Globe reports.

According to the paper, Walsh on Thursday will announce the details of the Boston Racial Equity Fund, which will support non-profit organizations that work to promote racial equity by addressing economic development, public health, youth jobs, and education and training.

According to the Globe, the fund will be chaired by Emerson College president Lee Pelton. The mayor’s office expects the majority of members of the fund’s steering committee will be people of color.

Mayor Marty Walsh's proposed budget was approved by the Boston City Council.

The expected announcement comes amid ongoing calls in Boston and across the nation for reforms to address racial inequity, including reallocating funding for police to services to support communities impacted by systemic racism.

On Wednesday, the Boston City Council narrowly voted to approve Walsh's resubmitted budget, which reallocates $12 million from police department's overtime funds to social services.

"I want to thank members of the Boston City Council for passing this budget that is fiscally responsible, makes significant investments in new community-led programs, and that takes bold steps towards our pledge of creating a more just and equitable society," Walsh said in a tweet. "I look forward to our continued collaboration by listening to residents and advocates and investing and acting on the reforms needed to address structural racism."

Demonstrators blocked the intersection of State Street and Congress Street Tuesday.

Julia Mejia, one of the councilors who voted against the proposal, said it did not go far enough.

"We need to stop thinking about what is easy. We need to look at what the challenges are and rise to the occasion," Mejia said in a statement.

According to the Globe, Mejia was joined by Council President Kim Janey, as well as fellow Councilors Ricardo Arroyo, Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell, in voting against the budget.

Protesters at a 'Boston Justice For All' rally on June 16 demanded justice for victims of police brutality outside of Suffolk County DA Rachael Rollins office.

Walsh is calling for a 20% diversion of the $60 million police overtime budget to support police reforms and bolster social services. The proposal comes amid calls to defund police departments, a rallying cry for protesters who want funds to be diverted from law enforcement to social services to support communities impacted by systemic racism. Walsh has also since declared racism a public health crisis.

Activists say, however, Walsh isn't going far enough, with a protest this week calling on him to reduce the overall police budget by 10 percent and invest the money in Black and brown communities and increase job opportunities for young people.