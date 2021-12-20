Local

Boston police

Boston Police Looking for Missing Girl, 15

Seneya Mitchell, 15, was last seen on Friday, Dec. 17, Boston police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

The Boston Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 15-year-old girl from the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

Seneya Mitchell, 15, was last seen around 4 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, in the area of 38 Julian Street in Dorchester, police said.

Mitchell is approximately 5’4” tall and 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pajamas and a black jacket.

Boston police say Mitchell has run away in the past and has been known to frequent the South Bay Mall and Grove Hall areas as well as the town of Belmont.

Anyone who sees Seneya Mitchell is asked to call District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275 or 911.

Community members wishing to assist the search anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.

This article tagged under:

Boston policeBOSTONdorchesterBoston Police Departmentmissing person
