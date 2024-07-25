Boston police officer seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North End

A Boston police officer was seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle in the North End on Thursday.

Boston police confirmed that an officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in the area of North Washington and Thacher streets near TD Garden.

Photos from the scene showed multiple Boston police cruisers and a fire engine in the area. Yellow police tape was surrounding a white work truck.



The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Boston police said on Twitter at 1:24 p.m. that North Washington Street between Keaney Square and New Chardon Street is closed in both directions while police investigate the accident scene. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.