Boston

Boston police officer seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North End

Few details were immediately available

By Marc Fortier

A Boston police officer was seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle in the North End on Thursday.

Boston police confirmed that an officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in the area of North Washington and Thacher streets near TD Garden.

Photos from the scene showed multiple Boston police cruisers and a fire engine in the area. Yellow police tape was surrounding a white work truck.


The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Boston police said on Twitter at 1:24 p.m. that North Washington Street between Keaney Square and New Chardon Street is closed in both directions while police investigate the accident scene. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

