Boston police seek suspect in Roxbury bus stop stabbing

Boston police are searching for a man suspected in a stabbing at a bus stop in the city's Roxbury neighborhood on Wednesday.

Investigators say they're looking to identify the man pictured above after a stabbing at a bus stop near the Washington Park Mall at Warren Street and MLK Boulevard, just before 1 p.m.

The man is described as 5-foot-18 to 5-foot-10, with a heavy build and salt-and-pepper hair worn in a ponytail. He was wearing a green camouflage jacket with a white or light grey sweatshirt and grey t-shirt underneath, and dark pants and shoes.

He was last seen on Savin Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (617) 343-4275 or contact the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

More details were not immediately available.