Boston Police Seek Missing Woman Last Seen in November

Boston police are looking for information on a missing woman who hasn't been seen since November.

Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, was last seen getting into a vehicle on Bennington Street in East Boston on Nov. 26. Police said she was dropped off on Allston Street in Somerville.

She is described as 5-foot-5, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

No other details were immediately available.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, Boston Police Detectives at 617-343-4328, or the anonymous Crimestoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.