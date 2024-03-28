Widespread cuts in newly approved Boston Public Schools budget: ‘This is how we repay them?'

Changes are on the way to Boston Public Schools after leaders approved a new budget for the city's school system — and now, 70% of those schools are facing cuts.

The cuts will be spread out across the district, but some schools will feel those cuts more than others.

Superintendent Mary Skipper said the cuts are being done strategically and decisions are student-centered.

This $1.5 billion budget passed in a 5 to 2 vote at Wednesday night's school committee meeting, with a lot of parents, teachers and paraprofessionals raising concerns about what it will mean to the district.

The city promised $81 million of this budget — $30 million going directly to schools, including $20 million for inclusive education.

The end of ESSER funding – or those post-pandemic dollars meant to help fund education over the past few years – creates large holes in the budget.

To try to reduce impacts, the district identified $17 million in efficiencies in its operations, and $10 million in classroom consolidation savings.

But parents and teachers who spoke out before the budget vote Wednesday night are very concerned about the impact of cuts to staffing levels at 70% of the schools in the district.

"It's feels like the district doesn't see the value in funding my position," said Bonnie McBride, teacher librarian.

"I'm now in a school with 500 students or more and my position is still being cut on budgetary reasons," said Tracey Billy, library paraprofessional.

"Cutting the budget is a major slap in the face to our teachers, who have been our superheroes for our children during the pandemic. This is how we repay them? By telling them they can lose their jobs?" said parent Cheryl Buckman.

The school committee will receive quarterly updates on the budget, so they can be kept up to date with how these decisions are impacting students.