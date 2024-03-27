dorchester

Police seek man who robbed Dorchester convenience store at gunpoint

The owner of RJ Smokes & Convenience in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood says the store has been robbed three times in six months

By Michael Rosenfield

Boston police are investigating the armed robbery of a Dorchester convenience store Wednesday.

A man wielding a gun entered RJ Smokes & Convenience on Blue Hill Avenue just before 7 p.m. and robbed the store.

MD Islam, who owns the store, says the man told the clerk he'd shoot him if he called police.

"My message to my employees is whenever they show a gun, give them what they want," said Islam. "Save yourself."

The suspect stole about $400 from two different registers. He also took tobacco products.

The store has been robbed three times in the last six months which is very discouraging for a small business.

"We are demotivated everyday to continue," said Islam. "It's happening again and again. Maybe we have to close."

