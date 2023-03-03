Local

Dozens of Flights Canceled, Delayed as Storm Nears New England

Boston's Logan airport issued a weather advisory, urging people flying into or out of the airport around the time the storm is expected to hit to check in with their airlines

Air travel in New England is being disrupted on Friday as a winter storm approaches the region.

At Boston Logan International Airport, there were more than 100 canceled flights more delays from Friday afternoon through Saturday, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware. The airport issued a weather advisory, urging people flying into or out of the airport around the time the storm is expected to hit to check in with their airlines.

Other airports in the region were seeing cancellations as well.

In Maine, which was set to be hit hard by the overnight snowstorm, Portland International Jetport had more than 25 cancellations between Friday and Saturday.

There were at least 6 delays and 5 cancellations at Burlington international Airport as of 3 p.m.

At T.F. Green International in Rhode Island, there have been 8 delays and no cancellations so far.

