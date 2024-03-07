Boston St. Patrick's Day breakfast and parade livestream: Here's how to watch

Boston's annual St. Patrick's Day Breakfast and the South Boston St. Patrick's Day/Evacuation Day Parade are scheduled to be held on the holiday itself this year on Sunday, March 17. And we'll be carrying both of them LIVE!

Here's everything you need to know to watch it in person, home or on the go!

How to watch the St. Patrick's Day Breakfast

The annual St. Patrick's Day Breakfast, hosted by state Sen. Nick Collins, will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Ironworkers Local 7 Union Hall and will air on NECN, nbc10boston.com, necn.com and on NBC10 Boston's YouTube channel.

Our friends over at Caught In Southie will have behind-the-scenes coverage, including live interviews and color commentary on their Instagram feed.

How to watch the St. Patrick's Day Parade

The South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade, presented by the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, will run from 1-3 p.m. It will kick off at Broadway Station and end at Andrew Square. In past years, the parade has drawn upwards of a million spectators, and organizers are expecting at least that many this time around considering the parade falls on the holiday.

Can't get there? Don't worry, you can watch it on NECN, nbc10boston.com, necn.com, NBC10 Boston's YouTube channel and on NBC Boston's streaming channels on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and our other streaming platforms.

Parade route

Broadway Station marks the start of the parade.

Follow West Broadway to Perkins Square and continue onto East Broadway.

Follow East Broadway to P Street.

Turn right onto P Street and follow it to East Fourth Street

Turn right onto East Fourth Street and follow it to K Street.

Turn left onto K Street and follow it until East Fifth Street.

Turn right onto East Fifth Street until G Street.

Turn left on G Street and follow it past the front entrance to Excel High School until the 2nd right onto Thomas Park.

Take the 2nd right onto Thomas Park and follow it to Telegraph Street.

Follow Telegraph Street to Dorchester Street.

Follow Dorchester Street to the parade’s end at Andrew Square.

Best places to watch the parade in person

Parade organizers say the best places to watch depend greatly on what type of experience you're looking for.

If you're looking to watch the parade from one of the many restaurants along the route or to take in the parade with the crowds, Broadway, especially between Broadway Station and L Street, is a great place to be. But if you're looking to avoid the crowds, great options include Medal of Honor Park or Thomas Park, along with other streets on the route other than Broadway.

Caught in Southie says there's really not a bad spot to watch the parade anywhere along the route, but have several other suggestions should you want to stake out a spot.

Maureen Dahill and Heather Foley from the “Caught in Southie” blog share their expert tips on how to make the most of the parade in South Boston.

How to get there?

If you can, leave the car at home! The festivities can draw huge crowds of people to the city. Instead, try public transportation options. The route starts at the Broadway MBTA Station, making for easy access, but expect things to get busy!

The MBTA typically suggests buying your tickets ahead to avoid long lines at vending machines or ticket windows. Some types of fares can be purchased or reloaded online. Remember that the MBTA prohibits the consumption of alcohol on its vehicles or in its stations.

Bluebikes, the public bike share system, are also an option. For more information on pricing and locations, click here.

St. Patrick's Day Road Race

The St. Patricks' Day Road Race begins on West Sixth Street at the Boys & Girls Club at 10 a.m. and ends at noon. There will be traffic delays along the route as runners make their way to the finish line.

But don't expect to show up on race day and run. Registration is already full.

Reminder: Liquor stores, bars close early

Just a gentle reminder that all liquor stores will close early at 4 p.m. on Sunday, and all bars and restaurants in South Boston must close their doors by 6:30 p.m. Last call is at 7 p.m. and everyone must be out by 7:30 p.m.

Public drinking is not allowed during the parade.