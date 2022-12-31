Local

MBTA

Boston Welcomes Visitors for New Year's Amid Orange Line Repairs

Yesterday, the MBTA told Orange Line riders to expect possible wait times up to 15 minutes

By Diane Cho and Evan Ringle

NBC Universal, Inc.

When asked how the commute was coming into Boston on New Year's Eve, most people surprisingly agreed it was smooth sailing.

"It's pretty rough getting into the city [normally]," said Robin Riley, who travelled to the city with her husband Sean for the holiday. "Today was fine, so that was good."

"Boston can be tough for parking," said Sean Riley, husband to Robin. "I didn't know what to expect for New Year's Eve. We took the train down from North Billerica and that was really convenient."

Yesterday, the MBTA told Orange Line riders to expect possible wait times up to 15 minutes. But why the delays?

A routine inspection earlier this week found multiple Orange Line cars to have issues with "electrical arching", which inspectors discovered after finding a damaged power cable.

The MBTA said they removed nine Orange Line cars that had this issue, and while they undergo repairs, Orange Line riders will experience longer wait times.

Investigators said they're still working on trying to figure out what caused the electrical issues.

MBTABostonOrange Line
