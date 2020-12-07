Local

Arrest Made in Break-in at Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Brookline Mansion

The famous couple -- who are currently living in Florida -- recently put the home back on the market

By Monica Madeja and Marc Fortier

Brookline police confirm that they arrested a man on Monday morning for breaking and entering at Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's mansion in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Brady and Bündchen still own the home on Woodland Road, but are currently living in Florida where Brady plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The break-in suspect's name has not been released, but he is expected to be formally charged later on Monday.

There is no word yet on whether an alarm went off or if someone else called police.

No further information on the break-in was immediately available.

Just last week, it was learned that Brady and Bündchen had put the property back on the market, tapping Maggie Gold Seelig to sell the home.

Seelig is the listing agent, and is selling the property privately off market, she said in an email to the Boston Business Journal. Seelig declined to specify further details about the listing.

The supermodel and the quarterback first listed their Brookline estate in August 2019 for $39.5 million, then two months later dropped the price to $33.9 million before pulling it off the market last spring in the midst of the pandemic.

"My football journey will take place elsewhere," Tom Brady said in a tweet on Tuesday. Last week his fans recalled their favorite moments of his from nearly two decades as a Patriot.

