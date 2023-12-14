Brian Walshe due for change-of-lawyer hearing Thursday

Brian Walshe, the Cohasset, Massachusetts, man accused of killing his wife, Ana, on New Year's Day, was due to have a hearing Thursday, which prosecutors expected would involve him changing his attorney.

Walshe was charged with murder over the death of his wife, whose disappearance he reported to authorities several days later, saying she'd left home early on Jan. 1 and he hadn't heard from her since. The case set of a massive search around the Boston area, first to find her alive, then for evidence of her death.

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said they were expecting a hearing Thursday afternoon for a motion to withdraw from the case from a defense attorney. A court official confirmed Thursday that a hearing was on the schedule.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Walshe's attorney, Tracy Miner, for a comment.

It wasn't immediately clear why Miner would be withdrawing. There are a variety of rules in Massachusetts courts around lawyers ending their representation of their clients.

Brian Walshe shook his head as the charges of first-degree murder, misleading a police investigation and improper conveyance of a human body that a grand jury brought against him were read out in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham and pleaded not guilty.

Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three from Cohasset, was initially reported missing by her husband, who said she'd left early the morning of New Year's Day. But days later, after a search that included parts of Washington, D.C., where she worked for a major realty company, Brian Walshe was arrested on charges of misleading police. He was later charged with murder and has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

In the expansive search for her body, law enforcement eventually found in a dumpster near his mother's house pieces of clothes and jewelry that Brian Walshe said she was wearing when she left their house early New Year's Day, along with a hacksaw and a bone fragment, prosecutors have said.

They also have alleged that Brian Walshe suspected Ana of having an affair. His mother had hired a private investigator into her, they said.

The case has been on hold as prosecution and defense have been waiting on DNA evidence testing. Miner said at a November hearing that they expected to have "everything" by the end of the year — a status conference hearing was scheduled for Jan. 23. Walshe was not expected to be at that hearing.

NBC10 Boston Legal analyst Michael Coyne has said DNA evidence is especially important because investigators never found Ana Walshe’s body. Not only do prosecutors have to prove that he murdered his wife, they also have to prove that she’s dead, he said.

“A bone fragment in and of itself doesn’t prove death necessarily," Coyne said. "It proves she may have been injured, but they’re trying to prove first-degree murder."

The wait for this new evidence was enough to postpone a hearing for her husband Brian Walshe, who is accused of killing his wife.

The last activity in the case outside of court came in August, when a tip from two people prompted a police search of a wooded area in Peabody. Authorities later said the search yielded nothing.