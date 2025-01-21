Brockton man pleads not guilty to murder in deadly July park stabbing

A man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder charges tied to a deadly stabbing in Brockton, Massachusetts, last summer.

Authorities said 39-year-old Edmar Goncalves of Fall River was stabbed on July 20 at Finnegan Park, at the intersection of Crescent Street and Montello Street. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Johnny Richmond, 37, of Brockton, was arrested shortly after the stabbing. He was indicted on charges of murder, carrying a dangerous weapon, and two counts of threats to kill, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say Richmond, wielding a knife, threatened several people at Finnegan Park. He allegedly stabbed Goncalves when the victim tried to intervene.

Richmond is next scheduled to appear in court on April 10.