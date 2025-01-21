Brockton

Brockton man pleads not guilty to murder in deadly July park stabbing

Johnny Richmond is accused in the death of Edmar Goncalves at Finnegan Park in Brockton last year

A gavel rests on a desk in this undated photo.
Getty Images

A man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder charges tied to a deadly stabbing in Brockton, Massachusetts, last summer.

Authorities said 39-year-old Edmar Goncalves of Fall River was stabbed on July 20 at Finnegan Park, at the intersection of Crescent Street and Montello Street. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Johnny Richmond, 37, of Brockton, was arrested shortly after the stabbing. He was indicted on charges of murder, carrying a dangerous weapon, and two counts of threats to kill, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say Richmond, wielding a knife, threatened several people at Finnegan Park. He allegedly stabbed Goncalves when the victim tried to intervene.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Richmond is next scheduled to appear in court on April 10.

This article tagged under:

BrocktonMassachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us