Brookline Police Chief Placed on Leave Pending Investigation

The police chief in Brookline, Massachusetts, has been placed on paid administrative leave following allegations that he violated the town's policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation.

Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said the town was made aware last week of multiple allegations that Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez had violated the town's discrimination and sexual harassment and retaliation policy.

"Town staff immediately began an initial review of the allegations," he said, and has since retained Quincy-based Comprehensive Investigations and Consulting to conduct a review of the allegations.

Gonzalez will remain on paid leave pending the outcome of the review, Kleckner said.

"The Town has a strict zero-tolerance policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation committed by or against its employees," Kleckner said. "We are committed to supporting the investigation, which will determine the facts, and responding accordingly."

No further details were released.

Kleckner announced in March of 2022 that he had selected Gonzalez, who has over 33 years of experience, to be the town's next police chief. Before coming to Brookline, he led the Austin Independent School District Police Department in Texas.

Prior to his time in Texas, he spent most of his career with the Norwalk, Connecticut, Police Department, where he started in 1988, eventually rising to the rank of deputy chief.