Brush Fire Risk Remains High in New England

Despite sinking temperatures, conditions remain ripe for brush fires across New England.

Several fires have sprung up across the region today, including blazes in Easton and Southboro in Massachusetts and another in Litchfield, New Hampshire.

Fire officials from Stoughton aided Easton firefighters at a blaze at 60 Eastman St. at 12:37 p.m. Sunday, with Bristol County officials providing mutual coverage.

In Southboro, a small brush fire broke out near the city line with Framingham on Route 9 westbound around 1 p.m., prompting a red flag warning to be issued for fires today.

The Litchfield Fire Department was working on a brush fire near 103 Charles Bancroft Highway, forcing a street closure between Talent and Page roads. Officials in Litchfield advised drivers to seek alternate routes.