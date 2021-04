A four-unit apartment building caught fire shortly after midnight in Concord, New Hampshire.

The five people and a cat who live in the Merrimack Street apartments were able to get out safely, according to Concord Fire Chief Sean Brown.

The four-alarm fire started on a second floor balcony around 12:30 a.m. but quickly spread to the third floor and the attic, Brown said.

No injuries were reported. No further information was immediately available.