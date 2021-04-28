Local

Man on Motorcycle Dies in Wilmington Car Crash

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash on Route 93 North, just north of Exit 38

NBC Boston

A man driving a motorcycle died after getting into a car crash with a minivan during the early hours of Wednesday morning in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

State police were on scene of the crash, which happened on Route 93 North, just north of Exit 38 at approximately 1:12 a.m.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

Route 93 North was shut down at Exit 38. All traffic was being diverted off of the highway.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating. No further information was immediately available.

