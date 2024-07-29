Burger chain closes only Boston-area location, new restaurant opens in South End

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between July 22 and July 28.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Don't Tell Aunty Plans to Open in Boston's Fenway Area

It looks like an Indian gastropub is on its way to Boston.

Full Story





329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Burgerim in Burlington Has Closed

A gourmet burger chain that got its start overseas has closed its sole Boston-area location.

Full Story



Paragon Boardwalk at Nantasket Beach in Hull Is Going Up for Auction

An open-air boardwalk within an historic South Shore space that offered food, drink, and entertainment is being put on the auction block.

Full Story



La Vita Dolce in Tewksbury Has Closed

An Italian spot in the northern suburbs of Boston has shut down after being in business for a little over a year.

Full Story

The Shawmut Inn Opens in Boston's South End

A restaurant featuring American fare has replaced a location of a local group of Venezuelan dining spots.

Full Story

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)