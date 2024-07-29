Boston Restaurant Talk

Burger chain closes only Boston-area location, new restaurant opens in South End

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between July 22 and July 28.

Don't Tell Aunty Plans to Open in Boston's Fenway Area
It looks like an Indian gastropub is on its way to Boston.
Burgerim in Burlington Has Closed
A gourmet burger chain that got its start overseas has closed its sole Boston-area location.
Paragon Boardwalk at Nantasket Beach in Hull Is Going Up for Auction
An open-air boardwalk within an historic South Shore space that offered food, drink, and entertainment is being put on the auction block.
La Vita Dolce in Tewksbury Has Closed
An Italian spot in the northern suburbs of Boston has shut down after being in business for a little over a year.
The Shawmut Inn Opens in Boston's South End
A restaurant featuring American fare has replaced a location of a local group of Venezuelan dining spots.
[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Boston Restaurant Talk
