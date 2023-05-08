School Bus Driver Strike in Marlboro, Still No Deal Reached in Westboro

Students who rely on the bus to get to school in Marlboro, Massachusetts, will need to find another way to get to class on Monday as drivers in that community go on strike.

Initially, there were three communities working on three separate, but similar, deals between the bus company NRT and the bus driver’s union Teamsters Local 170.

The union said that it all comes down to economics, wages, pension and healthcare.

A deal was reached Sunday to avert a bus drivers' strike in Framingham, Massachusetts, but two other communities were still negotiating with the union on Sunday night.

The bus driver’s union in Framingham reached a deal Sunday night with NRT – so the routes will be run as normal there.

However, there’s still no deal in Marlboro and Westboro. The drivers weren't on strike early Monday morning in Westboro, but in Marlboro, they were.

The district told students living within a mile and a half of their school they will be expected to walk, while students outside that radius will most likely have to get a ride.

Marlboro’s superintendent said that a limited number of buses may be available, but they will prioritize areas with high concentrations of students. The union, meanwhile, said they thought they were close to a deal, but haven’t gotten it done yet.

School bus drivers in three school districts are considering going out on strike on Monday

“Different negotiations, different towns, Framingham stepped up," Jim Marks of Teamsters Local 170 said. "As you’ve heard before, Marlboro stepped up previously and put a new bid out, which gave the drivers of the big bus more money, but it didn’t give the drivers of the mini-buses more money, so it was a split tier, so the mini-buses were left way down here, and the big buses got a nice increase.”

The expectation is, if a deal is reached in Marlboro, a similar deal will be reached in Westboro.