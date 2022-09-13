Car Crashes Into Embankment Overnight in Georgetown

Emergency crews rushed to help early Tuesday morning after a car fell down an embankment where Route 133 meets Interstate 95 in Georgetown, Massachusetts.

It appears the vehicle may have been exiting I-95 South and going down the off-ramp to Route 133 East when it lost control, going through a guardrail and then down the steep embankment.

There are no lights in that area of the highway and it’s extremely dark. It was also foggy at the time of the crash.

Massachusetts State Police brought in at least three tow trucks to get enough leverage to hoist the car up. The fire department had to go down to where the car ended up, to cut tree branches to be able to get to the Kia.

It also appears first responders may have had to use the jaws of life to get people out of the vehicle.

Accident reconstructionists were on scene for hours trying to piece together exactly what led to this single-car crash. It's still unclear how many people were inside the car at the time of the crash, and how badly they may have been hurt.