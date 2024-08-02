Worcester

Car in Worcester hit-and-run found; police still searching for victim's scooter

The hit-and-run crash remains under investigation

By Anthony Vega

This is a photo of a Worcester police cruiser.
NBC10 Boston

A car wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Worcester, Massachusetts, last month has been found, according to police, who said they're still looking for the electric scooter the 26-year-old victim was riding.

The pedestrian was riding the scooter on June Street on July 19, Worcester police said, when he was hit by vehicle that then fled the scene.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

It's unclear at this time if the driver of the car was arrested.


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8674 or send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD with a message or at worcesterma.gov.

More Worcester news

Worcester Aug 1

Worcester declares crisis amid surge in pedestrian crashes

Health & Wellness Jul 18

Person who traveled abroad is 1st Mass. measles case since 2020

Worcester Jul 17

Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in Worcester, police say

This article tagged under:

Worcester
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us