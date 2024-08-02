Car in Worcester hit-and-run found; police still searching for victim's scooter

A car wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Worcester, Massachusetts, last month has been found, according to police, who said they're still looking for the electric scooter the 26-year-old victim was riding.

The pedestrian was riding the scooter on June Street on July 19, Worcester police said, when he was hit by vehicle that then fled the scene.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

It's unclear at this time if the driver of the car was arrested.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8674 or send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD with a message or at worcesterma.gov.