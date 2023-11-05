north andover

Car rolls down concrete steps near North Andover intersection

The rollover crash occurred in front of 4 High Street, the North Andover Fire Department said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

North Andover Fire Department

Crews responded to a slightly unusual rollover crash on Sunday in North Andover, Massachusetts.

The fire department was called to 4 High Street for a motor vehicle accident and found a car had rolled down concrete steps in front of a building there.

A picture shared on the fire department's Facebook page shows the car came to a rest upside down, with the trunk propped up on the hand railing.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It's unclear how the car ended up on the stairs.

This article tagged under:

north andoverMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us