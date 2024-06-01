Massachusetts

Chelsea, other Mass. towns celebrate start of Pride Month

At the annual flag-raising event in Chelsea, organizers were thrilled about the forecast Saturday, saying the weather couldn't be much better

By Erin Logan

NBC Universal, Inc.

Saturday marked the official start of Pride Month, and celebrations were underway across Massachusetts on a beautiful sun-filled day.

At the annual flag-raising event in Chelsea, organizers were thrilled about the forecast, saying the weather couldn't be much better. They say last year it was 42 degrees and raining.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

The event, in its 9th year, was orchestrated by former city council member Matt Frank.

Frank says when he was on the city council, he felt it was very important to hold an event recognizing and showing support for people living in and around Chelsea. He said at the time it seemed only Boston and Cambridge were holding events.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
The beginning of June means the beginning of Pride Month, and there are so many ways to get festive in the city of Boston. Derek Zagami hit us with some events coming up that will be sure to get you celebrating! Follow NBC10 Boston's The Hub Today on... Instagram: instagram.com/thehubtoday Facebook: facebook.com/TheHubToday X: twitter.com/TheHubToday TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston

From rainbow-themed clothing, accessories, food, and most importantly, the flag, Frank says he wants people to be able to be their authentic selves.

He didn't come out until he was 30 years old because he didn't feel there was any real presence in his community welcoming the LGBTQ+ community. He says no one should have to live in fear today and not be able to express themselves freely.

"It will save lives at the end of the day. A lot of LGBTQ+ people we've lost them. A lot of of them have friends who decided to end their lives or to move or do drastic things and we just want people to know you can live your life here."

Massachusetts May 31

200 Pride flags stolen from town rotary in Carlisle

LGBTQ May 30

Federal officials warn of increased terror threat at Pride events

Pride Month May 29

Everything you need to know about this year's Boston Pride Parade and Festival

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsPride Month
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us