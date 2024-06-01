Chelsea, other Mass. towns celebrate start of Pride Month

Saturday marked the official start of Pride Month, and celebrations were underway across Massachusetts on a beautiful sun-filled day.

At the annual flag-raising event in Chelsea, organizers were thrilled about the forecast, saying the weather couldn't be much better. They say last year it was 42 degrees and raining.

The event, in its 9th year, was orchestrated by former city council member Matt Frank.

Frank says when he was on the city council, he felt it was very important to hold an event recognizing and showing support for people living in and around Chelsea. He said at the time it seemed only Boston and Cambridge were holding events.

From rainbow-themed clothing, accessories, food, and most importantly, the flag, Frank says he wants people to be able to be their authentic selves.

He didn't come out until he was 30 years old because he didn't feel there was any real presence in his community welcoming the LGBTQ+ community. He says no one should have to live in fear today and not be able to express themselves freely.

"It will save lives at the end of the day. A lot of LGBTQ+ people we've lost them. A lot of of them have friends who decided to end their lives or to move or do drastic things and we just want people to know you can live your life here."