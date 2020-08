A teenager and an adult are in the hospital after a car crashed with a scooter Sunday night, according to Boston EMS.

A 17-year-old female was driving the car and an adult male was driving the motorized scooter, according to the Boston Police Department.

The two sustained non-life threatening injuries after the crash happened just before 11 p.m. at an intersection between Massachusetts Avenue and Shawmut Avenue in Boston Sunday night.

No further information was immediately available.