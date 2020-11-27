Christmas Tree Sales Surging at Farms Across Mass. Amid Pandemic

It is the most wonderful time of the year at Christmas tree farms across Massachusetts even though the coronavirus pandemic has made it a tough year for many. Farmers say the amount of people staying at home has increased demand to deck the halls.

At Mistletoe Christmas Tree Farm in Stow, they started getting calls for trees three weeks before they usually start their season. The day after Thanksgiving they were already sold out of cut-your-own trees.

“This has been the craziest early year for Christmas trees we have had in 12 years of farming,” owner Mark Harnett said. “And it’s absolutely pandemic related.”

The farm still had plenty of pre-cut trees for families to choose from on Friday. Masks were required and signs reminded everyone to stay one 6 foot Christmas Tree apart.

The pandemic did not stop the shopping in Stow, but some farms including the Beverly Tree Farm decided to skip this year due to concerns about the virus.

“While this was a very difficult decision, our top priority is the safety of our many volunteers and the local community we serve,” said the message posted on their Facebook page.

At Volante Farms in Needham, workers are taking every precaution. They have a new layout to accommodate for social distancing as well as a designated shopping hour in the morning for those considered high risk. Not only are their trees going fast, but their holiday décor is flying off the shelves too.

“So far so good as far as supply, but get in here early, get what you need. If you see it and like it, grab it now before it’s gone,” Teri Boardman, one of the owners said.

COVID-19 has made this a holiday season like no other, but it hasn't stopped the tradition of tree-shopping.

While the pandemic might make shopping a little more hectic, families said it feels good to have something to celebrate.

“I think it will be nice to see all the lights and see everybody have holiday spirit and cheer,” Nora Linssen said after picking out her tree. “We could all use that this year.”