Katherine Clark

Clark in Bid to Move Higher on House Ladder

Rep. Katherine Clark was elected as vice-chair of the House Democratic Caucus in 2018 and is the second-highest-ranking woman in the House following Speaker Nancy Pelosi

By Michael P. Norton/State House News Service

Katherine Clark
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Congresswoman Katherine Clark (MA-5) would move up two slots on the House leadership depth chart if she's successful in her new candidacy for assistant speaker. Clark announced her bid Tuesday and, if successful, she would move into the top quartet of House Democrats next session.

Clark, of Melrose, was elected as vice-chair of the House Democratic Caucus in 2018 and is the second-highest-ranking woman in the House following Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In a letter to colleagues, Clark highlighted her work for candidates in the 2018 election cycle and her efforts in Congress to assist other Democrats. She touted support for her candidacy from U.S. Reps. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania, Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, Sylvia Garcia of Texas, Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri, Ann Kuster of New Hampshire, and Grace Meng and Paul Tonko of New York.

"Effective leadership is not about individual ambition, but our collective good. It is about truly listening and understanding the needs of our Members and using my voice at the leadership table to amplify yours," Clark wrote. "This is not the stuff of headlines, but it is the meticulous work that helps Members achieve their legislative goals and serve their constituents, and makes our Caucus stronger. Over the last four years, I have dedicated myself to this effort."

Assistant speaker falls behind the three top positions in House leadership: speaker, majority leader and whip. An election date has not been set but it will be held after the Nov. 3 elections and before the next Congress is sworn in.

