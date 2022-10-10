Climber Dies After Falling From Cliff in NH

Local

The individual had no climbing gear or safety equipment, officials said

A climber died after falling from a cliff near the Everett Dam in Clough State Park in the town of Weare, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says.

Rescue crews were called about 4 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of an individual who had been climbing the cliff that was off the trail and was not a designated climbing area.

Life saving measures by members of the Weare Fire Department and police were unsuccessful.

Rescue personnel utilized high-angle, rope-rescue techniques to recover the victim, whose name is being withheld until relatives can be notified.

