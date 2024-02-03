Coast Guard finds no pollution after fishing boat runs aground on Cape Cod

The United States Coast Guard determined there is no pollution after a fishing boat ran aground at Ballston Beach in Cape Cod on Friday.

Authorities say they were notified at around 2:30 a.m. that the Miss Megan vessel hat ran aground.

No injuries were reported.

The boat was refloated at around 5:30 p.m. and towed to New Bedford after it was determined there was no pollution.