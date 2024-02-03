Cape Cod

Coast Guard finds no pollution after fishing boat runs aground on Cape Cod

The United States Coast Guard determined there is no pollution after a fishing boat ran aground at Ballston Beach in Cape Cod on Friday.

Authorities say they were notified at around 2:30 a.m. that the Miss Megan vessel hat ran aground.

No injuries were reported.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The boat was refloated at around 5:30 p.m. and towed to New Bedford after it was determined there was no pollution.

This article tagged under:

Cape CodMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us