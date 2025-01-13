Colder temps, wind chills returning Tuesday, rain possible later in the week

New England will see changes Tuesday, with colder temperatures and wind chills returning.

Highs Monday will be in the low 40s. A boundary comes in Monday evening, bringing a quick chance for isolated, brief bursts of snow.

On the other side of this, winds will pick up above 30 mph for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs Tuesday will be in the low 30s, dropping by Wednesday and Thursday to the mid to upper 20s. Feels like temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees colder than actual temperatures in the coming days.

Rain chances are possible Saturday and we're keeping an eye on the chance for more winter weather next week.

The West Coast is still experiencing dangerous fire conditions. Strong offshore winds will significantly elevate wildfire risks across southern California through Wednesday morning, with gusts of 55-70 mph expected in valleys, mountains, and foothills.

These winds, combined with extremely low humidity and dry vegetation, have triggered a Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Red Flag Warning for parts of the region. While not as intense as last week’s windstorm, this event still poses a high risk for rapid fire growth.

Winds will begin to ease by Wednesday afternoon, with cooler temperatures and rising humidity helping to lower fire risks later in the week.