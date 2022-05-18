Common Craft Opens at the Burlington Mall

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]
A unique multi-concept dining and drinking spot has come to the northern suburbs.
According to an Instagram post, Common Craft soft-opens Wednesday at the Burlington Mall, and as mentioned in an earlier article, it has multiple rooms, including ones for Idle Hands, which is set up as a traditional German biergarten, Hermit Thrush, with a selection of sour beers from its taproom, Deacon Giles Distillery, which has a speakeasy concept and a craft cocktail menu, and the Élevage Wine Room, which features boutique wine producers from around the globe.
In addition, the space features a bottle shop and an outdoor patio with a lounge and game area, and food offerings include gastropub-style options with the menu offering starters, snacks, sandwiches, and entrees.
The website for Common Craft can be found at https://www.commoncrafthospitality.com/
