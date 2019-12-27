Commuter Rail Derailment Continues to Delay Passengers Friday Morning

The MBTA is warning passengers the Commuter Rail’s Framingham/Worcester line “may experience delays up to 30 minutes” on Friday following a slow-speed derailment that was caused by human error.

The incident was reported at about 4 p.m. Thursday when an inbound train derailed near Lansdowne station, causing delays of up to 50 minutes. Keolis, which operates the Commuter Rail, said an initial report suggests the derailment was the result of an operator’s error in lining a switch.

Aerial footage captured by NBC10 Boston’s SkyRanger Helicopter showed the moment passengers were able to exit the train and onto the tracks on foot, apparently being transferred to another train.

No passengers were in the coach that derailed and no injuries were reported. The train stayed upright despite the derailment.

It is unclear when the Framingham/Worcester line will return to its normal schedule.

In a separate issue with the Commuter Rail line, Worcester Train 501 from South Station was canceled Friday morning due to a mechanical issue with the main engine, according to the MBTA.