Connecticut Sun Announce Deal With NBC Sports Boston

The Connecticut Sun and NBC Sports Boston announced today a partnership to televise 31 Sun games on NBC Sports Boston during the 2023 season. The two-year deal makes NBC Sports Boston the viewing home of all New England's premier professional basketball.

“All of us at NBC Sports Boston are excited to be the home of the Connecticut Sun. This partnership helps us further elevate women’s sports, as this is one of the fastest growing audiences across all platforms, and we are proud to showcase this amazing group of talented athletes,” commented Chris Wayland, president and general manager of the NBC Boston Owned Properties and Regional Sports Networks. “In addition to NBC Sports Boston, all the Boston stations of NBC and Telemundo will be working with the Connecticut Sun to showcase the great work of the Connecticut Sun on and off the court. This includes NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, and NECN. We’re looking forward to a great season.”

Due to a scheduling conflict with NBC Sports Boston, the Connecticut Sun season opener will air NECN on Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m., when the Sun take on the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The complete Connecticut Sun on NBC Sports Boston schedule is listed below.

"We are proud to join the NBC Sports Boston family and unify New England’s professional basketball under one regional broadcasting and streaming platform,” remarked Connecticut Sun President Jen Rizzotti. "In addition to being covered alongside the Boston Celtics, this partnership will bring the Sun opportunities to showcase our players through in-depth player profiles, guest analyst appearances, and social collaborations. Most importantly, the NBC Sports Boston team is committed to helping us make an impact in communities that demand and deserve greater access to women’s professional sports.”

Fans wishing to catch Connecticut Sun games on NBC Sports Boston can visit https://www.nbcsports.com/boston/stream. All Sun regional games will be simulcast on NBC Sports Boston and the network's streaming app, NBC Sports App. NBC Sports App is available for subscribers to NBC Sports Boston through regional cable providers, Hulu Live, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. For more information on how to stream games on NBC Sports Boston, click here.

Connecticut Sun on NBC Sports Boston Schedule Day Date Opponent Time (EST) Network Friday May 19 at Indiana Fever 7:00 PM NECN/NBC Sports App Sunday May 21 vs Washington Mystics 1:00 PM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Tuesday May 23 at Washington Mystics 7:00 PM NECN/NBC Sports App Tuesday May 30 vs. Indiana Fever 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Thursday June 1 at Minnesota Lynx 8:00 PM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Sunday June 4 vs. Dallas Wings 1:00 PM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Tuesday June 6 vs. Las Vegas Aces 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Thursday June 8 vs. Las Vegas Aces 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Sunday June 11 at Atlanta Dream 4:00 PM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Thursday June 15 vs. Atlanta Dream 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Sunday June 18 at Los Angeles Sparks 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Tuesday June 20 at Seattle Storm 10:00 PM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Thursday June 22 at Minnesota Lynx 8:00 PM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Sunday June 25 vs. Chicago Sky 1:00 PM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Tuesday June 27 vs. New York Liberty 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Thursday July 6 vs. Seattle Storm 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Wednesday July 12 at Chicago Sky 12:00 PM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Tuesday July 18 at Phoenix Mercury 10:00 PM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Thursday July 20 vs. Atlanta Dream 11:30 AM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Tuesday July 25 at Dallas Wings 8:00 PM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Sunday July 30 vs. Minnesota Lynx 1:00 PM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Tuesday August 8 at Seattle Storm 3:00 PM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Thursday August 10 at Phoenix Mercury 10:00 PM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Saturday August 12 at Dallas Wings 8:00 PM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Sunday August 20 at Chicago Sky 4:00 PM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Tuesday August 22 at Washington Mystics 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Thursday August 24 vs. New York Liberty 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Sunday August 27 vs. Los Angeles Sparks 1:00 PM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Thursday August 31 vs. Phoenix Mercury 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Tuesday September 5 vs. Los Angeles Sparks 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Sunday September 10 vs. Chicago Sky 1:00 PM NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

The Connecticut Sun tip off the 2023 season on Friday, May 19 at the Indiana Fever at 7 p.m.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women’s basketball team in the Women’s National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.