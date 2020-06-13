Cool, Mostly Dry Weekend

Overnight some areas of fog could be found just offshore of Cape Cod & Nantucket. Otherwise the humidity kept us dry, clear and cool overnight. This drier air will keep shower chances at a minimum for much of the weekend into next week. In fact, our 10-day forecast is much drier thanks to a blocking area of high pressure and a cutoff low across the Ohio Valley that will track farther southwest of us into early next week.

Of course some areas could squeeze out some afternoon clouds and sprinkles this weekend. Today everyone will see some clouds in the afternoon, and a slim chance for a pop up shower north.

Sunday again will be mostly sunny and mostly dry, with a slim pop up shower chance. Our temperatures will cool for today into the mid 70s, around 70 on Sunday as we get a northeast flow and onshore flow for southern New England.

The cooler weather continues into the first part of next week. There is a cutoff low that will track farther southwest and a blocking high keeps most of the rain away from us. Clouds and a shower or two will still be possible near the south coast Monday into Tuesday, northern New England all sun. Gradually our temperatures warm to the mid 80s and even low 90s by the end of next week and possibly next weekend. This warm up is just in time for the official start to summer, with the solstice on June 20th (Saturday).