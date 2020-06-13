Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Weather forecast

Cool, Mostly Dry Weekend

Some areas could squeeze out some afternoon clouds and sprinkles this weekend.

By Pamela Gardner

NBC Universal, Inc.

Overnight some areas of fog could be found just offshore of Cape Cod & Nantucket.  Otherwise the humidity kept us dry, clear and cool overnight.  This drier air will keep shower chances at a minimum for much of the weekend into next week.  In fact, our 10-day forecast is much drier thanks to a blocking area of high pressure and a cutoff low across the Ohio Valley that will track farther southwest of us into early next week.  

Of course some areas could squeeze out some afternoon clouds and sprinkles this weekend.  Today everyone will see some clouds in the afternoon, and a slim chance for a pop up shower north.  

Sunday again will be mostly sunny and mostly dry, with a slim pop up shower chance.  Our temperatures will cool for today into the mid 70s, around 70 on Sunday as we get a northeast flow and onshore flow for southern New England.  

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

#FitForTheFrontLine May 22

Fit for the Front Line: A Fitness Challenge to Support the Nation’s Front Line Workers

Black Lives Matter 9 mins ago

Catholic Mass Kicks Off Busy Saturday for Racial Justice Around Boston

The cooler weather continues into the first part of next week. There is a cutoff low that will track farther southwest and a blocking high keeps most of the rain away from us.  Clouds and a shower or two will still be possible near the south coast Monday into Tuesday, northern New England all sun.  Gradually our temperatures warm to the mid 80s and even low 90s by the end of next week and possibly next weekend.  This warm up is just in time for the official start to summer, with the solstice on June 20th (Saturday). 

This article tagged under:

Weather forecastweather new england
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us