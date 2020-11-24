Coronavirus Outbreak at Andover Nursing Home Sees Six Deaths, More than 70 Cases

Six residents have died in the past week at an assisted living facility in Andover, officials confirmed.

At Atria Marland Place, 50 residents and 21 employees have tested positive since Oct. 27 - a total of 71 cases.

"Our thoughts are with their families during this difficult time," Regional Vice President Kymberly Codair said in a statement. “At Atria our primary focus is and always has been on the health, safety and well-being of our residents and employees."

Seven staff members have recovered after undergoing quarantine, according to Codair. The rest of the employees who tested positive continue to isolate outside of the community.

All residents who tested positive are in quarantine and receiving the proper care, Codair said, by staff that designated to help residents who show symptoms or test positive for COVID-19.

Atria Marland Place is operating with "escalated safety protocols," Codair said.

The measures include restricted access to essential visitors only, regular temperature checks and symptom screenings among staff, monitoring residents for symptoms and proper PPE for employees.

The facility has also arranged for additional testing of both residents and staff in the coming days.

"We are following the recommended guidelines from the Executive Office of Elder Affairs as well as the Andover Health Department and Massachusetts Department of Public Health to ensure the necessary steps have been taken to protect the health of our residents and employees," Codair said.