Coldest but Brightest Day of the Week, Feels-Like Temps in the 30s

The cold has taken hold. Steady winds will nag us all day, but they’re not expected to get out of hand.

This will be the coldest day of the week with wind chills hovering near 30 into the afternoon. Wednesday starts to see the turn toward milder air, but we won’t get over the 50 degree mark until Thanksgiving.

Weather pattern remains active in the next few days. Gone are the worries of an extended mild/dry spell. We’re dodging raindrops for Turkey Day now. Travel will be minimal, but we know many may be trying to deep fry their birds, unfortunately, in the rain. (Gimme shelter, Mick Jagger.)

A warm front will slice the Commonwealth in half - right along the Mass. Pike. South of that line, we’ll bask in the mid-50s. North, we’re stuck in the 40s. Sounds like a good day to warm your hands on the gravy boat.

Milder air washes over us all on Black Friday. Highs will be at the warmest of the week, well into the 50s. It’s also the start of a string of dry days that carry into the holiday weekend. (Good time to get your tree, Clark Griswold.)

The pattern turns colder and more “storm friendly” toward the middle of next week. Often in the extended range forecasts, we search around in the dark, feeling our way around for any faint trends.

However, in this particular case, the pattern is illuminated with hints and innuendo about a storm that might be brewing next Wednesday or Thursday. With plenty of cold air available, this is one to watch. Check back for more updates, and stay safe!