Corpse Flower Bloom Watch at the Franklin Park Zoo

Fester – the corpse flower – is ready to bloom!

The plant measures 4-feet tall and can be seen on display in the Outback Trail section of Franklin Park Zoo. Corpse flower blooms are a unique and rare experience – these exotic flowers will often go many years between blooms, which last for only 24 – 48 hours!

Fester previously bloomed in 2012 and 2014. You can check on updates by visiting here!

More about Corpse Flowers (from Franklin Park Zoo website)

Called the Amorphophallus titanum — better known as a titan arum or corpse flower (due to its production of a very pungent aroma like that of a rotting carcass), these are among the most gigantic of flowers – blooms are potentially 9 feet in height and 6 feet across. Fester is currently 4 feet tall.

Titan arums are very sensitive plants and conditions must be just right for them to bloom. These plants are noted for rapid growth particularly as they near bloom, which can be 4 to 5 inches a day.

Originating from Sumatra, the corpse flower has demanding environmental requirements. This rarely observed blooming phenomenon often goes many years between blooms which last for only 24-48 hours. In the wild, these plants are scattered and the pungent smell can attract pollinators from quite a distance away.



