Couple's Dismembered Bodies Found in Boston Storage Unit: What We Know

More than two weeks after they were last seen, a missing married couple from Medford, Massachusetts, was found dead, their bodies dismembered, in a Boston storage unit rented in the name of one of the men, authorities said.

A man who knew them has been arrested in the killings and is facing a murder charge, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

Here's what we know so far about the deaths of Kiryl Schukin and Pavel Vekshin and the arrest of Leonid Volkov, who's due in court Tuesday.

Kiryl Schukin and Pavel Vekshin reported missing

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities first announced they were investigating the case on Friday, saying that Vekshin, 28, and Schukin, 37, hadn't been seen or heard from since March 30.

Friends and family reported the pair, who lived in an apartment complex on Locust Street in Medford, missing on April 9, county prosecutors and local police said.

Pavel Vekshin, 28, and Kiryl Schukin, 37, both of Medford, had not been seen or heard from since March 30. Their bodies were found this weekend inside a storage facility in Brighton, and Leonid Volkov was arrested and is facing a murder charge.

They'd found the couple's vehicle but not the men themselves, and believed their phones were off.

An update to the case was announced Sunday morning, when Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Medford Chief of Police Jack Buckley held a news conference to share more information.

Grisly discovery in Brighton storage unit

Investigators had obtained a search warrant for the storage unit, on North Beacon Street in Brighton, and searched it just before midnight on Friday, Ryan and Buckley said.

Inside, they found the dismembered bodies of Vekshin and Schukin in rubber storage bins, along with bleach, rubber gloves and items that belonged to the couple, authorities said.

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Medical examiners found that both men died by homicide, having been stabbed. Ryan said that authorities don't yet know when the bodies were brought to the Boston storage facility.

How did Volkov know Schukin and Vekshin?

Investigators were able to link Volkov to Schukin and Vekshin — prosecutors said Schukin had helped guarantee the lease of Volkov's Medford apartment, but opted not to continue to do so for the extension of Volkov's lease, which ended up with him being evicted.

The last time Schukin was seen was on March 29, when he was in a U-Haul truck that Volkov had rented and was driving. In the days that followed, authorities said, Volkov was seen on video coming and going from the couple's Locust Street apartment

"Police subsequently located that same U-Haul truck at the storage facility in Brighton where the bodies were found and it is believed that Mr. Volkov was continuing to use that U-Haul to transport items from the victims' apartment to that storage facility," Ryan said.

Volkov was arrested Saturday night in North Attleboro. Buckley and Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn told reporters there was no danger to the public.

Volkov is due in Somerville District Court Tuesday to face one charge of murder, though Ryan noted that more charges are expected to be filed against him.

It wasn't immediately clear if Volkov had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.