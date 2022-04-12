COVID Wastewater Data, Cases Continue to Rise in Mass.

Boston COVID wastewater data shows that cases continue to climb as Massachusetts health officials report a jump over the weekend.

COVID Wastewater Data

There has been an uptick in COVID-19 levels found in wastewater tested by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority's tracking system. The levels are four times higher than they were in early March for both the north and south of Boston.

Massachusetts COVID Cases

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is also reporting a 38% increase in COVID cases from the weekend when compared with last weekend. State health officials said Monday that 4,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported between Friday and Sunday.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics have declined since the omicron surge, but case counts are rising once again. People ages 20 to 29 saw the biggest increase in COVID cases over the last two weeks. That case increase thus far has not corresponded with any dramatic increase in deaths.

Should we be concerned?

Medical experts have said that a similar trend is being seen across the country, but that the numbers remain nowhere near where they were during the peak of the omicron surge. Newly appointed White House COVID Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha noted that a similar trend was seen in Europe a few weeks ago and that it's not yet a cause for concern.

“I am not overly concerned right now," Jha said. "We saw this in Europe a few weeks ago but the good news is we’re coming off of some very low infection numbers.”

Other experts note that there are many tools available to use as added preventative measures, including masks.

“I think the important thing to always remember is that the virus is not done with us," Dr. Taison Bell of Critical Care UVA Health said. "So when waves come and surges happen and we still have people that are vulnerable, we still have to be ready to go with our protective measures and therapeutics to make sure we are trying to protect as many people as possible.”