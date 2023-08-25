Crash in Tewksbury damages utility line, closes street

A crash in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, overnight left a utility pole with major damage and also closed down a stretch of road to drivers.

The Tewksbury Police Department said at around 2:30 a.m. Friday that North Street would be closed for several hours between Kendall Road and Westland Drive. Drivers will need to take a detour on Livingston Street.

Crews with National Grid responded, and police warned that power in the neighborhood may be impacted while they work.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.