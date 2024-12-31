Massachusetts

Crews battle heavy flames in Natick house fire

No injuries were reported

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews battled a large fire at a home in Natick, Massachusetts, on Monday night.

The fire was first reported around 4:41 p.m. on Everett Street. A garage was on fire, along with a fire in the driveway.

Flames were extending toward the attached house, but firefighters were able to keep the fire from causing major damage to the home.

Making the situation even more difficult were downed power lines and a broken fire hydrant in the area of the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials said it does not appear to be suspicious.

No further details were released.

