Crews battle heavy flames in Natick house fire

Crews battled a large fire at a home in Natick, Massachusetts, on Monday night.

The fire was first reported around 4:41 p.m. on Everett Street. A garage was on fire, along with a fire in the driveway.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Flames were extending toward the attached house, but firefighters were able to keep the fire from causing major damage to the home.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Making the situation even more difficult were downed power lines and a broken fire hydrant in the area of the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials said it does not appear to be suspicious.

No further details were released.