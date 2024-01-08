Crews race to restore power to some Mass. residents, clear roads after storm

Some residents in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, woke up Monday morning in the dark.

All along Livingston Street, street lights were out, leading to a tough commute. According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, 9% of people in town are without power.

In total, 17,000 Massachusetts residents lost power at the height of the storm. Though much of it was restored late Sunday night. Monday morning, that number went down to a little over 3,000.

Over in Haverhill, the town had a blockbuster day with snow, with 18 inches of snow falling there and knocking out power for many early Sunday. Monday, the power was back on for most town residents and communities throughout the state.

Middlesex County was affected the most, though several outages still remain in Essex and Worcester counties.

Monday is all about the clean up and in Tewksbury, those clean up efforts caused a two-hour delay for public schools in town.

While many main roads in Massachusetts are cleared Monday, drivers may encounter slush on backroads and with temperatures dipping overnight, some may have black ice.