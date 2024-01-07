Snowfall totals: How much did we get, how much more should we expect?

Some areas of Massachusetts had already received up to 8 inches of snow as of early Sunday morning, and there's more to come.
The jackpot town for the state is Westfield, which had received 8.6 inches of snow as of 5:30 a.m. To the south in Connecticut, Norfolk has already received a foot of snow!
Here's a look at snowfall totals across the region, according to the National Weather Service.
Massachusetts
Westfield: 8.6"
Charlton: 8"
Pepperell: 8"
Haverhill: 8"
Fitchburg: 7.5"
Grafton: 7.2"
Methuen: 7"
West Springfield: 7"
Warren: 6.5"
Sturbridge: 6.5"
Chicopee: 6.1"
Templeton: 6"
Topsfield: 6"
Plainfield: 6"
Sutton: 5"
Leicester: 5"
Milton: 4.9"
Connecticut
Norfolk: 12"
Bristol: 6"
Simsbury: 6"