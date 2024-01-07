snow

Snowfall totals: How much did we get, how much more should we expect?

Some areas had already seen up to 8 inches of snow as of Sunday morning

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some areas of Massachusetts had already received up to 8 inches of snow as of early Sunday morning, and there's more to come.

The jackpot town for the state is Westfield, which had received 8.6 inches of snow as of 5:30 a.m. To the south in Connecticut, Norfolk has already received a foot of snow!

Here's a look at snowfall totals across the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Massachusetts

Westfield: 8.6"

Charlton: 8"

Pepperell: 8"

Haverhill: 8"

Fitchburg: 7.5"

Grafton: 7.2"

Methuen: 7"

West Springfield: 7"

Warren: 6.5"

Sturbridge: 6.5"

Chicopee: 6.1"

Templeton: 6"

Topsfield: 6"

Plainfield: 6"

Sutton: 5"

Leicester: 5"

Milton: 4.9"

Connecticut

Norfolk: 12"

Bristol: 6"

Simsbury: 6"

